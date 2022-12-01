Rangers, Red Sox pursuing Haniger, per report

MLB Rumors: The Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox are “among the most serious suitors” for Mitch Haniger, the free agent outfielder formerly of the Seattle Mariners, according to Jon Morosi on Twitter.

While Texas is primarily seeking starting pitching this offseason, they are also expected to pursue a corner outfielder or DH to help fortify the middle of the lineup. Haniger, who turns 32 in December, is a righty bat who has been productive when he’s been healthy, but who has had issues staying on the field throughout his career. He has played in at least 100 games only twice in his major league career.

Haniger would provide the Rangers with a short-term option for 2023, with an eye towards seeing if Evan Carter, Aaron Zavala, or one of the other bats the Rangers have in the minor league system show themselves to be ready for 2024. Haniger has a career .261/.335/.476 slash line with a 123 OPS+, and is averaging 4.4 bWAR per 162 games in his career.

If the Rangers sign Haniger, maybe between him and Mitch Garver the Rangers can fill the DH spot with a couple of injury-prone Mitches and see if they can combine to give Texas a full healthy season.