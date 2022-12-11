Senga to the Mets, per reports

The New York Mets and free agent starting pitcher Kodai Senga have reportedly agreed to terms on a five year, $75 million deal.

Senga, 29, is a right handed pitcher who is coming to the United States after being one of the best pitchers in Japan the past several years. Senga has the stuff that is upper part of the rotation quality, and if he’s a 2 or a 3 then $15 million will be a bargain. There are questions about his command, however, as well as his durability in regards to handling an MLB workload in a five man rotation.

The Rangers had been reported to have been interested in Senga, but having traded for Jake Odorizzi, brought back Martin Perez, and signed Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney, the likelihood of also adding Senga on a long term deal seemed to have dropped.

The Rangers likely are still exploring the starting pitcher market, but the focus now is likely on an outfielder or DH. If the Rangers add another starter, I tend to think it would be via trade, or on a short term deal.