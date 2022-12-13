Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant ponders if the offseason additions to the rotation has helped the Texas Rangers narrow the gap in the AL West.

Arianna Vedia writes about the players coming to support the community with the annual holiday Toy Drive.

Jeff Wilson writes about what is next for the Rangers as they were out spreading holiday cheer.

Over at FanGraphs, Mike Podhorzer takes a look at what moving to Globe Life Field might accomplish for Andrew Heaney.

And, Anthony Castrovince lists the remaining top free agents and their best fits with the Rangers a likely destination for Andrew Benintendi.

Have a nice day!