Stripling to the Giants, per reports

MLB Rumors: Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on a two year deal, per reports. Stripling is reportedly getting two years, $25 million, with an opt out after year one. This is the same deal that Sean Manaea reportedly agreed to with the Giants earlier this week.

Stripling, 33, is a Texas A&M product who was drafted out of Texas A&M by the Colorado Rockies in the ninth round in 2011, didn’t sign, and then was selected as a senior by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012. Stripling has functioned largely in a swingman role throughout his career, though he has started more frequently since being dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays in August, 2020. Stripling had a career high 134.1 IP in 2022, putting up a 3.01 ERA and a 3.11 FIP in 24 starts and 8 relief appearances. It was a significant improvement over his 4.80 ERA and 5.21 FIP in 101.1 IP in 2021.

Stripling provides a righthanded counterpart to the lefty Manaea, who is younger (he turns 31 in February) and has a better track record, but who put up an ugly -0.9 bWAR for the San Diego Padres in 2022, with a 4.96 ERA and a 4.53 FIP.