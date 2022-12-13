Nationals claim Alexy on waivers

The Washington Nationals have claimed pitcher A.J. Alexy on waivers from the Texas Rangers, it has been announced today.

Alexy, a 24 year old righthanded pitcher, was designated for assignment last week when the Rangers officially added pitcher Andrew Heaney to the 40 man roster. Alexy had originally been acquired by the Rangers from the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Yu Darvish deal.

Alexy had a nice 2021 season that included some action at the major league level, which led to hopes that he would be able to take a step forward and earn a job on the major league pitching staff. Instead, Alexy seemingly took a step backwards in 2022, struggling both in AAA and in his limited major league action.

The Nationals had the worst record in MLB in 2022 and are in full on rebuliding mode, so they are in a position to put a claim in on someone like Alexy and see what they can do with him. Alexy has an option remaining, which gives the Nats more flexibility in hanging onto him.