Correa to Giants, per reports

Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a 13 year, $350 million deal, per reports. Correa has a full no-trade clause, and there are no opt-outs.

Correa, 28, left the Houston Astros after the 2021 season and ended up signing a three year deal with the Minnesota Twins that included opt outs. Correa made $35.1 million in 2022 then opted out, and now has cashed in with one of the biggest free agent contracts in MLB history.

Correa slashed .291/.366/.467 in 2022, putting up a 5.4 bWAR in 136 games. For his career Correa has a .279/.357/.479 slash line.

Correa was offered a five year, $160 million deal to stay with the Astros after the 2021 season, an offer that was seen as a lowball offer at the time. Correa is now getting more than double that with this deal with the Giants, which locks him up through the age of 40.