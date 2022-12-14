Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

T.R. Sullivan is voting for R.A. Dickey to go to Cooperstown, which seems crazy but Sullivan does make a solid case just based on the sheer unlikelihood of Dickey’s career.

AJ Alexy made a head turning debut in 2021, but had become a depth piece by the end of this season and was claimed off waivers by the Nationals yesterday.

The Rangers are in the market for relievers, and when asked how valuable an anointed closer is to a team Chris Young explained “it’s very important” and then went on to say that so is every other role in the bullpen.

And that’s about all I’ve got.