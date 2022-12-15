Rodon to the Yankees, per reports

MLB Rumors: Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees have agreed to terms on a six year, $162 million deal, per reports.

Rodon, 30, is the latest high-profile free agent to get a bigger deal that was expect, although given the contracts already handed out this winter, $27 million over six years is, if anything, possibly less than we would have guessed a few days ago. Rodon was the top starting pitcher left on the market once Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom signed, and had a number of teams, including the Rangers, interested.

Rodon was the third overall pick of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox, but couldn’t stay healthy for much of his career, and ended up being non-tendered after the 2020 season. Chicago re-signed him for 2021 and he had a terrific year, putting up a 2.37 ERA and 2.65 FIP in 132.2 IP over 24 starts. Signing with the San Francisco Giants for the 2022 season, Rodon had a 2.88 ERA and 2.25 FIP in 178 IP over 31 games, finishing sixth in the Cy Young balloting.