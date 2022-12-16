Friday morning Rangers update

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers introduced their newest pitcher yesterday, adding Andrew Heaney to the fold.

Evan Grant calls Heaney the key to the Rangers rotation, even more so than Jacob deGrom.

Jeff Wilson also discusses the Heaney signing and says much like after the deGrom signing, there’s still work to do on this roster.

Levi Weaver notes that just 10 Rangers currently on the 40-man roster were there when Chris Young was hired.

Elsewhere, Ken Rosenthal asks if these big-spendin’ teams have found a loophole in the luxury tax system with these megadeals.

And MLB Pipeline lists the best draft pick in the history of each club.

That’s all for this morning. Happy Friday.