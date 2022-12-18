Brantley to Astros, per reports

MLB Rumors: Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros have agreed to terms on a one year deal to have Brantley return to Houston, per reports. Brantley is reportedly getting $12 million, plus another $4 million in potential incentives, which, if earned, would get him the $16 million per year he made under his last deal with Houston.

Brantley, 36, missed the second half of the 2022 season due to a shoulder injury which ultimately required season-ending surgery to address. Brantley is largely limited at this point in his career to left field and designated hitter, and is probably best suited to DH. He is still a solid hitter, however, and is a high-OBP, contact oriented bat that would have contrasted well in a lineup, such as the Rangers, that has a lot of high-K hitters.

Brantley was a player I had hoped the Rangers would pursue, but it seemed like if it was healthy he was likely staying in Houston — he had been reported to be leaving Houston for Toronto after the 2020 season, but at the last minute he returned to Houston instead, where he first signed when he left Cleveland after the 2018 season.