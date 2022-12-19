 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Happy National Hard Candy Day

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The News Leader Patrick Hite/The News Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Good morning.

Levi Weaver writes that with outfielders rapidly going off the board, the pickings are becoming slim for the Texas Rangers to upgrade at left field.

Jeff Wilson takes a look at the depth that the Rangers will have for their recently revamped rotation.

Manny Randhawa lists the best remaining free agents at each position where Jurickson Profar is still out there as a left fielder.

Thomas Harrigan names some under-the-radar free agents which includes a couple of former Rangers from the World Series era.

And, Jose Leclerc has been in the Rangers org for 12 years making him the longest tenured player for the club by a wide margin (if we’re not counting Martin Perez).

Have a nice day!

Loading comments...