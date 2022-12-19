Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Levi Weaver writes that with outfielders rapidly going off the board, the pickings are becoming slim for the Texas Rangers to upgrade at left field.

Jeff Wilson takes a look at the depth that the Rangers will have for their recently revamped rotation.

Manny Randhawa lists the best remaining free agents at each position where Jurickson Profar is still out there as a left fielder.

Thomas Harrigan names some under-the-radar free agents which includes a couple of former Rangers from the World Series era.

And, Jose Leclerc has been in the Rangers org for 12 years making him the longest tenured player for the club by a wide margin (if we’re not counting Martin Perez).

