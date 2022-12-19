Poll: Should the Rangers have signed Joey Gallo?

Okay, guys, a simple poll for you today.
Joey Gallo agreed to a one year, $11 million deal with the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. We had discussed the possibility of Texas bringing Gallo back for 2023 on a one year deal, and the pros and cons of that.
Given the current state of things — the Rangers current roster, the other options out there via free agency and the trade market, and everything else — would have you wanted the Rangers to sign Gallo to that deal today rather than let him go to the Twins?
Cast your vote below…
