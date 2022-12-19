 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: Should the Rangers have signed Joey Gallo?

Joey Gallo signed with the Minnesota Twins on a 1 year, $11 million deal. Should Texas have signed him for that?

By Adam J. Morris
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Okay, guys, a simple poll for you today.

Joey Gallo agreed to a one year, $11 million deal with the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. We had discussed the possibility of Texas bringing Gallo back for 2023 on a one year deal, and the pros and cons of that.

Given the current state of things — the Rangers current roster, the other options out there via free agency and the trade market, and everything else — would have you wanted the Rangers to sign Gallo to that deal today rather than let him go to the Twins?

Should the Rangers have signed Joey Gallo to a one year, $11M deal?

  • 32%
    Yes, absolutely
    (179 votes)
  • 22%
    Probably so
    (123 votes)
  • 17%
    Absolutely not
    (99 votes)
  • 23%
    Probably not
    (132 votes)
  • 4%
    I don’t know
    (23 votes)
