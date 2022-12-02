M’s acquire Wong for Winker, Toro

MLB Trade Rumors: The Seattle Mariners are acquiring Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro, per multiple reports.

Wong, 32, is in the final year of a 3 year, $26 million deal that is slated to pay him $10 million for the 2023 season. The Brewers had been rumored to be looking to move Wong, while the Mariners had been rumored to be looking to move Winker, who is owed $8.25 million this season, so that works out, it seems.

In Wong, the M’s get a former two-time Gold Glove winner who slashed .251/.339/.430 in 2022 for Milwaukee. Wong was used primarily in a platoon role, however — a lefthanded hitter, Wong only got 22 starts against lefthanders in 2022, and in a total of 96 plate appearances against lefties, he slashed just .138/.266/.175. For his career, Wong has an OPS of 755 against righties, versus 654 against lefties.

Winker is a lefthanded hitting left fielder/DH who was acquired by the M’s right after the lockout ended in March in a deal that saw them take on Eugenio Suarez, and his salary, in order to lessen the prospect price for getting Winker. As it turned out, Winker was bad, posting a negative bWAR while slashing .219/.344/.344 for the M’s, and Suarez was really good. I imagine the Brewers will look to try to send Winker elsewhere, and the Rangers could have interest in Winker, depending on what else happens in their hunt for a middle of the order bat.

Toro came to Seattle in the summer of 2021, along with Joe Smith, from the Houston Astros in a deal that sent Rafael Montero and Kendall Graveman to Houston. You may recall there was much uproar in the M’s clubhouse over Graveman, the team’s closer, being sent out when the team was in the playoff hunt. As it turned out, Toro has been a disappointment for Seattle, slashing .213/.276/.342 for the M’s. There’s some ability there, though, and the Brewers will see if they can get him back on track.