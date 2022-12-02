Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger

Jacob deGrom has signed a five year deal with the Texas Rangers, the team announced today.

This is not a drill. This is not a hoax. There were not national writers tweeting about discussions, or Zoom meetings, or the Rangers being close.

Instead, out of nowhere, the Rangers P.R. account tweeted out, less than ten minutes ago, a statement announcing the deal:

Per Jeff Passan, it is five years, $185 million, with a conditional sixth year option that would make it a total of $222 million, and a full no-trade clause.

My initial reaction is that the its less than I would have expected for a five year deal. I was anticipating we’d see three or four years at north of $40 million per year — I wouldn’t have been shocked at a four year, $185 million deal.

You will also be happy to know that Passan mentioned no state income tax in his thread discussing the terms of the deal.

I will have more thoughts later this evening. Give me some time to process this.

UPDATE — Per reports, the deal is reportedly for $30 million in 2023, $40M per the next two years, then $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027.