Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Brian Murphy notes that members of the Texas Rangers continued the annual tradition of visiting Medical City Children’s Hospital to spread holiday cheer.

Jeff Wilson writes that free agent outfielders are the hot ticket item this holiday season just as things are likely to slow down before the new year.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers are interested in outfielder Michael Conforto as one of the scant remaining free agent options.

Why spend money on an outfielder now when, as Michael Clair notes, “Grandson of the Wind” Jung-hoo Lee could be coming stateside next winter.

Wilson writes that new manager Bruce Bochy is already playing around with potential lineups that he could roll out in 2023.

Mike Axisa takes a look at change of scenery candidates which range from guys the Rangers might target such as Max Kepler to guys the Rangers might move like Ezequiel Duran to even New York’s bane Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

And, the Rangers have spent their way to relevancy in at least one regard as they will be featured twice on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball in April.

Happy Holidays everyone!