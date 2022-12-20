 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — #17

Congratulations to T.K. Roby, who has been named the #15 prospect in the Rangers system

By Adam J. Morris
Congratulations to T.K. Roby, who won the runoff against Mitch Bratt to be named the #15 prospect in the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings.

Our list so far:

1 — Evan Carter

2 — Jack Leiter

3 — Owen White

4 — Luisangel Acuna

5 — Kumar Rocker

6 — Brock Porter

7 — Justin Foscue

8 — Dustin Harris

9 — Cole Winn

10 — Aaron Zavala

11 — Thomas Saggese

12 — Cole Ragans

13 — Anthony Gutierrez

14 — Yeison Morrobel

16 — Mitch Bratt

Moving on...

We are using Google Forms for the voting. You will need to include your LSB user name when you vote. If you don’t have an LSB user name, you need to use some sort of identifier.

Who is the #17 prospect in the Rangers system right now?

Cast your vote below...

