Correa deal delayed due to medical issue

The San Francisco Giants were slated to have a press conference today to announce the signing of free agent shortstop Carlos Correa.

That press conference, however, has been postponed and will not be happening today. Per the AP, the delay is due to “a medical concern” that arose during Correa’s physical.

Correa and the Giants had agreed a week ago to a 13 year, $350 million deal, pending a physical. Obviously, that is a hell of a lot of money, and if there is something that arose when Correa did his physical, it makes sense to take a look at that and ensure that everyone is comfortable with where things stand before making the deal official and having an announcement.

It would seem unlikely that this would be something that would de-rail the deal completely. The sides may negotiate some contingencies, or the possibility of deferrals or something similar should whatever this issue may be cause missed time in the future.

But until things are worked out, Correa is not really a Giant quite yet.