Correa spurns Giants for Mets, per reports

MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa is headed to the New York Mets, not the San Francisco Giants, per multiple reports. Correa had agreed last week to a 13 year, $350 million deal with the Giants that was set to be announced yesterday, but that was delayed due to medical issues that arose during his physical.

With Correa’s deal with the Giants on hold, the Mets used that opening to swoop in and land Correa with a 12 year, $315 million deal. That deal is also contingent on a physical, so we shall have to see if that results in issues arising like the physical administered by the Giants did. Assuming that he gets the all clear there, however, Correa will be joining the Mets.

Assuming the deal goes through, Cots has the Opening Day payroll for the Mets estimated at $366 million. That would be a record. Mets owner Steve Cohen doesn’t care about your luxury tax levels.