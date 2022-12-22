Myers to Reds on one year deal

Wil Myers has joined the Cincinnati Reds on a one year deal with a mutual option, it has been announced. Per Jeff Passan, he is getting a $7.5 million base, with another $2 million in playing time incentives, or if he gets traded.

Myers was acquired by Tampa Bay from the Kansas City Royals in the James Shields trade a decade ago. Myers won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2013, then was traded in a three team deal after the 2015 season, with Steven Souza going to Tampa and Trea Turner going to Washington. Myers spent most of his time in San Diego as a middling regular, and the Padres spent the last few years trying to foist Myers, who made $22.5M each of the last three years, on other teams.

Myers is probably a platoon or bench guy at this point, but I am guessing he will play every day for Cincy, and will be on the market come July.