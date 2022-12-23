Conforto to Giants, per report

Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on a two year, $36 million deal, per reports. The free agent outfielder had missed all of 2021 due to shoulder surgery.

Conforto was someone the Rangers had reportedly been pursuing. Texas has been seeking an outfielder who can slot into the upper part of their lineup, and Conforto had seemed to be their primary target. Having missed out on Conforto, the Rangers will likely have to look at lesser free agent options, such as Jurickson Profar and Trey Mancini, or the trade market, where Max Kepler or Jesse Winker, among others, may be available. The trade market also potentially could include Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who has requested a trade, though the Pirates asking price is reportedly steep.

The Conforto deal is pending a physical, and as we learned earlier this week with the Giants and Carlos Correa, that isn’t necessarily just a formality. Theoretically, we could have a repeat of the Correa situation. Practically speaking, though, Conforto is off the market, and the Rangers are going to have to look elsewhere.