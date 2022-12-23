2023 ZiPS Texas Rangers projections out

The 2023 ZiPS projections for the Texas Rangers are now out and up on Fangraphs and...they aren’t bad! Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jacob deGrom project to be really good, and most everyone else who is supposed to have a significant role projects as being okay, at least.

That’s an improvement over the past few years. The takeaway that Dan Szymborski has for the club is that it is a Wild Card contender, but one that still needs to fill a couple of holes, the most glaring of which is left field. I think that’s the general consensus among those of us here at LSB, and so its somewhat reassuring to see the projections dovetail with what we are thinking.