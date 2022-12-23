Rangers claim Mears, DFA White

The Texas Rangers have claimed pitcher Nick Mears on waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team announced today. To make room for Mears on the 40 man roster, the Rangers have designated outfielder Eli White for assignment.

Mears, 26, has spent part of the last three seasons in the majors. The righthanded reliever has a 4.75 ERA in 30.1 IP in the majors, with 32 Ks, 21 walks and 6 home runs allowed. Mears throws a mid-90s fastball along with a curveball. He fits the profile of the big, hard-throwing righty with command issues and a history of injury issues that the Rangers seem to accumulate.

He would seem to be someone who the Rangers will likely look to run through waivers later this offseason when they need to open up a 40 man roster spot. He does have an option remaining, though, so he could stick as optionable bullpen depth.

Eli White is the 40 man roster casualty. Acquired from the Oakland A’s in the Jurickson Profar trade, White has impressed with his defense, his speed and his verasility, but hasn’t hit in the majors and hasn’t stayed healthy, and at the age of 28, he is no longer a young ‘un. The Rangers will likely see if they can run him through waivers and outright him.