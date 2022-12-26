LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — #21

Congratulations to Zak Kent, who won a very close runoff against Jonathan Ornelas to be named the #19 prospect in the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings, winning by a margin of just one vote.
Our list so far:
1 — Evan Carter
2 — Jack Leiter
3 — Owen White
4 — Luisangel Acuna
5 — Kumar Rocker
6 — Brock Porter
7 — Justin Foscue
8 — Dustin Harris
9 — Cole Winn
10 — Aaron Zavala
11 — Thomas Saggese
12 — Cole Ragans
13 — Anthony Gutierrez
14 — Yeison Morrobel
15 — T.K. Roby
16 — Mitch Bratt
17 — Sam Huff
18 — Ricky Vanasco
19 — Zak Kent
20 — Jonathan Ornelas
Moving on...
