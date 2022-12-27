Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Levi Weaver and the folks at The Athletic take a look at where things stand in the AL West as we near 2023.

Manny Randhawa scopes out what remains on the free agency market where the Texas Rangers are alleged to continue to shop for roster improvements.

Kennedi Landry lists Josh Jung as a player anticipated to have a long-awaited breakout season for the Rangers in 2023.

And, Jeff Wilson’s Rangers Baseball Podcast offers a “Best of” episode to look back on the year.

Have a happy remainder to 2022!