LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — #23

Congratulations to Emiliano, who won the voting to be named the #22 prospect in the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings, getting a little over a quarter of the vote.

Our list so far:

1 — Evan Carter

2 — Jack Leiter

3 — Owen White

4 — Luisangel Acuna

5 — Kumar Rocker

6 — Brock Porter

7 — Justin Foscue

8 — Dustin Harris

9 — Cole Winn

10 — Aaron Zavala

11 — Thomas Saggese

12 — Cole Ragans

13 — Anthony Gutierrez

14 — Yeison Morrobel

15 — T.K. Roby

16 — Mitch Bratt

17 — Sam Huff

18 — Ricky Vanasco

19 — Zak Kent

20 — Jonathan Ornelas

21 — Gleider Figuereo

22 — Emiliano Teodo

Moving on...

Who is the #23 prospect in the Rangers system right now?

Cast your vote below...