2022 in review: Tyson Miller

With the 2022 regular season over, it is that time where we go back and take a look at the players who appeared for the Texas Rangers this past season.

Today, we look at pitcher Tyson Miller.

Every year, every team has a collection of random arms that circulate through the pitching staff, guys who make a spot start or fill a hole in the bullpen or are the extra guy in a DH, guys who come and go and leave no lasting memory in your brain, who barely register when you mention their name.

Before doing this post I thought Tyson Miller was signed as a minor league free agent before the 2022 season. He was not. He was claimed on waivers by the Rangers in June, 2021, with Hunter Wood (remember him?) being moved to the 60 day injured list to make room for Miller. Two weeks later the Rangers waived Miller to make room for newly claimed pitcher Shaun Anderson.

Miller went unclaimed and was outrighted, and because he didn’t have six full years of professional service time, Miller wasn’t a minor league free agent after the 2021 season. He came to camp in 2022 as an already-in-the-organization NRI.

There have been three players in MLB history who have gone by the first name “Tyson.” All of them have played in the 21st century, and all of them have been pitchers. Two of them — Tyson Miller and Tyson Ross — pitched for the Rangers. The other is Tyson Brummett, who appeared in one game for the Phillies in 2012. There is also a Ty Blach, whose actual full first name is Tyson. He is also a pitcher from the 21st century, and is currently on the Colorado Rockies.

Miller’s time with Texas in 2022 is probably most notable for his being brought up on June 10 as part of the reinforcements necessary when several players were put in the COVID-19 protocol, and throwing 2.1 innings against the Chicago White Sox. He appeared mid-game because, if I recall correctly, he didn’t get to the stadium in time to be the starter. Asked to start against the Astros a week later, he got bombed, giving up six runs while not being able to get out of the first inning.

After that, Miller was sent back to Round Rock, where he stayed until September. He was brought up briefly in early September, replacing Kohei Arihara for a couple of days before Jon Gray was activated, though not getting into any games. He then was brought back up late in the year when the Rangers were shutting pitchers down and thus needed live arms, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners and then, in his final outing, giving up seven runs in a four inning start against the Angels.

Its all kind of a blur, really.

Miller was claimed on waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers when the Rangers did their post-World Series 40 man roster purge, and there he remains, at least for the time being.

