Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to a 2 year deal with an option for 3, giving them 6 potential starters for 2023.

Levi Weaver observes that the Eovaldi signing probably means that Jake Odorizzi will be heading for a swing role, though there are a lot of pitchers on the 40 man roster now with MLB starts under their belt.

The DMN has a rundown on the essential facts about Eovaldi, including that he graduated from the same high school as Nolan Ryan.

Evan Grant notes that the Eovaldi signing puts the Ranger payroll at $216 million, which is $45 million higher than it’s ever been before.

Kennedi Landry says that this is the most depth the rotation has seen in years, or perhaps ever.