White traded to Braves

The Texas Rangers have traded Eli White to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations, it was announced today.

White had been designated for assignment last week to make room on the 40 man roster for newly claimed pitcher Nick Mears. Mears, in turn, was designated for assignment yesterday to make room on the 40 man roster for Nathan Eovaldi.

White, acquired from the Oakland A’s prior to the 2019 season in the three-way deal that brought Brock Burke to Texas and sent Jurickson Profar to Oakland, provided impressive defense and was a threat on the basepaths, but didn’t hit and couldn’t stay healthy. He seemingly had been surpassed on the depth chart for a bench role as a backup outfielder by Bubba Thompson, who has a similar skill set but more upside.

White joins Kolby Allard and Dennis Santana as Rangers who have been dealt to the Braves this offseason.