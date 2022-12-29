Thursday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Evan Grant writes that the Nathan Eovaldi signing shows that the Rangers are looking at every possible avenue to try to improve the team for 2023.

Chris Young praised Eovaldi’s ability to throw strikes in his conference call yesterday discussing the deal.

Eli White, who was designated for assignment to make room on the 40 man roster for Eovaldi, was traded to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers are making a big gamble with the rotation, which has the potential for a huge payoff, but also has the potential to have a lot of money tied up on the injured list.

Levi Weaver says nothing makes him grumpier than doing a predictions column, but does one anyway, because he cares about you, his loyal readers.

And with the Rangers having grabbed a former Red Sox pitcher in Eovaldi, the Red Sox have countered by signing old friend Corey Kluber to a one year deal.