Orioles, Gibson agree to deal

MLB Rumors: The Baltimore Orioles and free agent pitcher Kyle Gibson are in agreement on a one year deal, per reports on Twitter.

Gibson, you may recall, was signed by the Texas Rangers to a three year deal prior to the 2020 season. After a rough 2020 campaign, Gibson was excellent in the first half of 2021, including earning an All Star nod. The Rangers dealt Gibson to the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2021 trade deadline, along with Ian Kennedy and Hans Crouse, in exchange for Spencer Howard, Kyle Gowdy and Josh Gessner.

Gibson wasn’t good for the Phillies, posting a 5.06 ERA in 42 starts and one relief appearance, good for an 81 ERA+. Ian Kennedy was also disappointing for Philly, and Crouse was put on waivers earlier this offseason, clearing waivers and being outrighted, so the deal didn’t work out great for Philly. Meanwhile, Howard has been a disappointment for Texas, Gowdy is a free agent, and Gessner has shown a few flashes but isn’t really on the prospect map at this point.

Its a deal that didn’t work real well for either team.