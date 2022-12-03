Reynolds requests trade from Pirates

MLB Trade Rumors: Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates centerfielder, has requested a trade, per a report out of Pittsburgh today.

Reynolds, who turns 28 in January, had a breakout 2021 campaign, slashing .302/.390/.522 in 646 plate appearances, good for a 6.0 bWAR and a 6.1 fWAR. Reynolds had a 4.2 bWAR as a rookie in 2019, finishing fourth in the Rookie of the Year balloting in the National League, before experiencing a sophomore slump in 2020.

Reynolds regressed in 2022, slashing .262/.345/.461 while seeing his defensive metrics drop. He had a 2.9 bWAR and fWAR in 2022.

The Rangers are in the market for a corner outfielder who can hit in the middle of the lineup, and Reynolds, with three years of team control remaining, would seem to be someone they would have interest in. Reynolds seems to be at a stage where a move to a corner outfield spot is likely, and he would be able to fill the Rangers’ left field spot for the immediate future.

Reynolds is due $6.75 million for the 2023 season, and has two years of team control remaining after that, so even coming off a down year, the Pirates will have a lot of interest from teams, should they decide to move him. Texas has a substantial collection of prospects and young players that they have available to trade, and I imagine they’d be in the mix if Reynolds is dealt.