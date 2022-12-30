HOF Poll: Alex Rodriguez

Hall of Fame ballots are being cast by BBWAA members right now, and one of the more controversial candidates on the ballot is shortstop Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, by the numbers, is a no-doubt, inner-circle Hall of Famer, with the 12th highest bWAR of all time among position players, 3115 career hits, 696 career home runs, 329 career stolen bases, three MVP Awards, three other top three finishes in the MVP balloting, 14 All Star appearances, and a pair of Gold Gloves.

However, he garnered just 34.3% of the vote last year — his first on the ballot — primarily, one would assume, because of his having been suspended for using PEDs.

My question for LSB readers is — do you think Alex Rodriguez should be voted by the BBWAA into the Baseball Hall of Fame?

Cast your vote below...