Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read talks about the upcoming Winter Meetings for the Rangers.

Ben Clemens analyzes the Rangers/deGrom deal, and has positive things to say about the move.

With the Rangers landing Jacob deGrom, Kennedi Landry looks at what’s next for the team.

Will Leitch looks at reunions that would be fun, and one of them is Joey Gallo returning to Texas.

Mike Axisa offers up three more things the Rangers need to do to become title contenders.

The DMN has 10 things to know about Jacob deGrom.

Over at Fangraphs, David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column.