Viloria leaves, Jacobsen returns

While the Jacob deGrom signing is still the big Texas Rangers news, and additional significant moves may be coming during the Winter Meetings this week, minor league deals are also happening. In the last couple of days one Ranger minor league free agent was re-signed by the Rangers, while another Ranger who hit the free agent market signed elsewhere.

The player staying with the Rangers is lefthanded relief pitcher Lucas Jacobsen. Jacobsen, 27, has logged less than 100 innings since being drafted by the Rangers out of Cal State Long Beach in 2016 due to injuries and the pandemic. He spent a chunk of time on the injured list in 2022, as well, but when he was on the mound for Frisco and Round Rock he showed impressive stuff while putting up a 2.29 ERA. With his returning to the Ranger organization on a minor league deal, he will likely be in the Round Rock bullpen, and could get a look in the majors at some point in 2023 if he can stay healthy.

Meanwhile, catcher Meibrys Viloria signed a minor league deal with the Cleveland Guardians. Viloria, 25, was signed by the Rangers as a minor league free agent prior to the 2022 season. He ended up spending about three months on the major league roster backing up Jonah Heim, but didn’t really hit, and was dropped from the 40 man roster at season’s end.