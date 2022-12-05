Verlander to the Mets, per reports

MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in agreement on a deal, per reports, with the free agent pitcher reportedly getting $86 million over two years with a third year vesting option.

Verlander, who turns 40 in February, missed most of 2020 and all of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery. He came back to lead the majors with a 1.75 ERA in 2022 while winning the American League Cy Young Award for the third time in his career. Verlander opted out of the second year of his two year deal with the Astros that he had signed prior to the 2022 season to enter the free agent market this offseason.

The Mets just lost free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, and thus are now pivoting to Verlander, who is older than deGrom and is getting a higher AAV than deGrom, but on a shorter-term deal. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees were also rumored to be hot and heavy after Verlander, while the Houston Astros were reported to not be that motivated to bring him back.