Turner to Phillies, per reports

MLB Rumors: Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed on an 11 year, $300 million deal, per reports.

Turner, a free agent shortstop who turns 30 in June, was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres, but was traded prior to his first full season as a pro, going as a player to be named later to the Washington Nationals in a three way deal that sent Wil Myers from Tampa Bay to San Diego. Turner has established himself as a solidly above-average player during his career, but has particularly blossomed of late, having put up a 2.8 bWAR in the shortened 2020 season, a 6.5 bWAR between the Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, and a 4.9 bWAR in 2022.

Turner offers up an impressive combination of speed and power — he went 27 for 30 on stolen bases last year while hitting 21 home runs. Turner’s defense is such that he may have to move off of shortstop, but he will presumably man the position for the next couple of years for Philadelphia.

With Turner going off the board, that leaves Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson as the top tier shortstops still available.