Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Texas Rangers are still in on anyone and everyone even after signing Jacob deGrom.

Matt Fisher takes a look at the areas of need for the Rangers as baseball’s winter bazaar continues in San Diego.

Kennedi Landry writes about the excitement felt within the org as the deGrom signing came along quicker than expected.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers feel like they landed the best pitcher in baseball and the credibility that comes with him.

Jamey Newberg writes that deGrom represents commitment at a level unforeseen from this franchise before.

Grant notes that Clayton Kershaw had nice things to say about where the Rangers are headed even if he’s not ready to be a part of it (yet).

Wilson ponders making room for Kodai Senga in the rotation, since the Rangers apparently aren’t done.

Grant has more on several additions to the front office, including Michaelene Courtis’ appointment as senior director of baseball operations.

And, the first ever MLB Draft lottery is tonight with Texas set to learn the fate of their top pick with a 5.5% shot at No. 1 overall.

Have a nice day!