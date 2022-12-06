Orioles sign Nomar Mazara

The Baltimore Orioles have signed outfielder Nomar Mazara to a minor league deal, it has been reported.

This is amusing, of course, given what appears to be a decade-plus history of the Orioles signing, claiming or trading for former Rangers. Mazara was a one-time former top prospect of the Rangers, but never really panned out, and ultimately was traded to the Chicago White Sox after the 2019 season in exchange for Steele Walker.

Mazara had a disappointing 2020 campaign with the Chicago White Sox, was non-tendered, signed with the Detroit Tigers for 2021, wasn’t good, was cut loose by the Tigers, and then signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres for 2022.

Mazara put up a 668 OPS in 171 plate appearances for the Padres in 2022, good for a 96 OPS+, which is tied for the highest OPS+ of his career. He now will get a chance to try to win a spot on a Baltimore team that needs lefty swinging outfield help.