Rangers, Heaney agree to deal, per reports

The Texas Rangers and free agent pitcher Andrew Heaney have agreed to terms on a contract, per reports. Joel Sherman says the deal is two years, $25 million, with an opt out after 2023 and potential bonuses that could make it worth up to $40 million.

Heaney, 31, is a left handed starting pitcher who was originally selected #9 overall in the 2012 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. Heaney was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers in December, 2014, as part of a seven player deal, with the Dodgers then immediately flipping him to the Angels for Howie Kendrick. The Angels had him in their rotation for several years, during which he was generally disappointing, until moving him to the Yankees at the trade deadline in 2021 for Elvis Peguero and Jansen Junk (who they have since traded to Milwaukee for Hunter Renfroe.

The Dodgers signed Heaney as a free agent after the 2021 season. Heaney spent time on the injured list but was good when healthy, putting up a 3.10 ERA, a 3.39 xERA and a 3.75 FIP in 14 starts and two relief appearances. Heaney has also had very good stuff and missed bats, but he’s also been very homer prone, with a 1.6 HR/9 career rate.

I’m not a big Heaney guy, but Steamer has him projected at a 2.6 fWAR for 2023, which is surprisingly high. In a market where Kyle Gibson is getting $10 million for one year, this is a reasonable deal, and could look like a steal if he stays healthy and pitches like he did for the Dodgers.