Rangers to pick 4th in 2023 draft

The Texas Rangers will have the #4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Rangers would have normally have had the 7th overall pick, but this is the first year of the MLB Draft Lottery, which resulted in the Rangers moving up three picks.

The Rangers have picked fourth three previous times. In 2015, the Rangers selected Dillon Tate. We know how that turned out. In 1986, the Rangers selected Kevin Brown, while in 1972 they picked Roy Howell.

Terrmar Johnson went fourth overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. Marcelo Mayer, Asa Lacy, J.J. Bleday, Nick Madrigal, Brendan McKay and Riley Pint were the other #4 overall picks since Texas took Tate. The top five #4 selections all time, in terms of bWAR, are Barry Larkin, Kevin Brown, Dave Winfield, Thurman Munson, and Darrell Porter.

The first three picks in the 2023 MLB Draft will belong to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Washington Nationals, and the Detroit Tigers.