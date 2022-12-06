Walker, Haniger, Bell, Bellinger off the board

The Winter Meetings are in full swing, and we have several free agent deals that are being reported involving players with whom the Rangers might have had some interest.

Taijuan Walker is reportedly headed to the Philadelphia Phillies at four years, $72 million. That’s more than I expected. Andrew Heaney doesn’t look so bad now.

Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants have reportedly agreed on a three year, $43.5 million deal. The Rangers had expressed interest in the former Seattle Mariner outfielder, but I suspect they were only down for a one or two year deal.

Josh Bell has reportedly agreed to a two year, $36 million deal with the Cleveland Guardians. That actually makes a lot of sense.

And Cody Bellinger, just non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers, has reportedly agreed to a one year, $17.5 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. Chicago will see if they can get Bellinger back to close to his old MVP form.