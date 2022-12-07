Judge returns to NYY: 9 years, $360

MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have agreed on a nine year, $360 million contract, per multiple reports.

This brings a close to one of the biggest stories of the offseason. Judge and the Yankees negotiated prior to the 2022 season, but with the Yankees best offer coming in at 7 years, $213.5 million, Judge opted to head into his walk year and test the free agent market.

Judge, of course, had an incredible 2022 season, leading the majors in home runs, with 62, as well as runs, RBIs, OBP and slugging percentage, putting up a 10.6 bWAR and winning the A.L. MVP. Betting on ones self has rarely worked out so well.

The result was that the San Francisco Giants came after Judge aggressively when he hit the market, forcing to Yankees to go nine years at $40 million per year to keep their slugger.

This is, for what it is worth, much more than I’d ever feel comfortable paying Judge. He turns 31 in April, and as a huge guy who has had some injury issues, he’s someone who I feel like is at risk to age poorly. But the Yankees can afford it, so who cares what I think.