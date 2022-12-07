Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers have signed Andrew Heaney to an interesting contract, though the addition of Heaney doesn’t do much to address the concerns about the rotation’s durability for 2023.

It seems like the Heaney signing means the Rangers are out on the rest of the premium arms on the market.

The DMN has 10 things to know about Andrew Heaney.

Rob Manfred talked to Governor Greg Abbott before awarding the 2024 All Star game to Arlington, but didn’t disclose what their conversation was about.

The Rangers landed the number 4 pick in the 2023 in the inaugural implementation of the draft lottery, an improvement of 3 slots.