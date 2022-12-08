Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jayson Stark observes that the Jacob deGrom deal is part of a trend this winter of free agents getting big paydays that extend into their doddering senescence.

Tim Cowlishaw would like to take a moment to patronizingly pat your head if you’re excited about the Rangers spending big on pitching this offseason.

Mason Englert was selected by Detroit in the Rule 5 draft, and now the Forney product will get to experience the post apocalyptic hellhole popularized by the award winning documentary Robocop.

Kennedi Landry observes that even with the deGrom and Heaney signings the Rangers still have more items on their shopping list.