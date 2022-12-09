LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — #10

Congratulations to Dustin Harris, who won the voting to be named the #9 prospect in the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings after garnering almost half of the vote.

Our list so far:

1 — Evan Carter

2 — Jack Leiter

3 — Owen White

4 — Luisangel Acuna

5 — Kumar Rocker

6 — Brock Porter

7 — Justin Foscue

8 — Dustin Harris

9 — Cole Winn

Moving on...

We are using Google Forms for the voting. You will need to include your LSB user name when you vote. If you don’t have an LSB user name, you need to use some sort of identifier.

Who is the #10 prospect in the Rangers system right now?

Cast your vote below...