Friday morning Rangers links

The Rangers held their introductory press conference for Jacob deGrom yesterday, where the new ace said he was sold on the Rangers vision of winning the whole thing.

Kennedi Landry writes about deGrom and Mickey Mouse’s Very Merry Christmas.

DeGrom also made an appearance on The Fan where he likely disappointed millions by stating he probably won’t be growing his long hair back.

MLB dot com’s Lauren Wyatt has an update on the Rangers’ Dominican youth academy.

And The Athletic has a Rule 5 Draft wrap up.

