Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that Matt Bush is still hanging around with a shot at a job in the bullpen for the Texas Rangers.

Kennedi Landry writes that top prospect Josh Jung is itching to play baseball as he nears his ascension to the majors.

After the writers crapped the chesterfield with the latest round of Hall of Fame voting, Jay Jaffe takes a look at what we can expect over the next five years.

Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich drill into the differences that the owners and players are trying to suss out in the continuing, endless labor battle.

And, yesterday was Nolan Ryan’s 75th birthday. Over at MLB dot com, Chris Haft has the top 10 Ryan moments.

Have a nice day!