Congratulations to Ronny Henriquez, who won — by an extremely slender margin — the runoff to be named the #20 prospect in the Rangers farm system.

We have a three way runoff for the #21 spot in the LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings between Blaine Crim, Yerry Rodriguez and Bubba Thompson.

Of those three, who is the #21 prospect in the Rangers system right now?

Cast your vote below...