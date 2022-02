Morning, all!

The Rangers are planning on having a mini-camp for their “priority” minor leaguers starting February 21 to give them a head start.

Some industry insiders say that the league’s push for mediation is sort of a “heads I win, tails you lose” kind of situation for the owners.

Evan Grant’s continuing positional analyses today focus on Marcus Semien, who Grant calls a “championship caliber improvement” at second base.

And that’s about all that’s out there this morning.