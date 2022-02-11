Law top 20 Rangers prospects out

2022 Keith Law Texas Rangers top 20 prospects: The top 20 list for the Rangers prospects for Keith Law has dropped today.

The top four — Jack Leiter, Josh Jung, Cole Winn and Dustin Harris — is no surprise, as those were the four, in that order, who made Law’s top 100 list. Owen White checking in at #5 is higher than I think most of us would expect, although, again, we knew he made Law’s “just missed” list, so we’d expect him to see him at 5.

Law would appear to be fairly high (relatively speaking) on Josh Smith, Aaron Zavala and Chad Cody Bradford, while Evan Carter, who makes some top 10 lists (and I think may be a top 5 guy in the system), is in the back half of his list.

